Garland, TX
2820 Southern Cross Drive
Last updated October 10 2019 at 5:35 PM

2820 Southern Cross Drive

2820 Southern Cross Drive · No Longer Available
Garland
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

2820 Southern Cross Drive, Garland, TX 75044
Village

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this beautiful, well kept, corner lot home located in the established Two Worlds Apollo Subdivision. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has been well maintained and features Granite Counter-Tops, Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, New Tile Floors and New Paint. This back yard is perfect for entertaining and gardening. This home is conveniently located close to Central Expressway and PGBT, and only minutes to Firewheel Town Center, shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues. Deposit is equal to the rent. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2820 Southern Cross Drive have any available units?
2820 Southern Cross Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2820 Southern Cross Drive have?
Some of 2820 Southern Cross Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2820 Southern Cross Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2820 Southern Cross Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2820 Southern Cross Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2820 Southern Cross Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2820 Southern Cross Drive offer parking?
No, 2820 Southern Cross Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2820 Southern Cross Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2820 Southern Cross Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2820 Southern Cross Drive have a pool?
No, 2820 Southern Cross Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2820 Southern Cross Drive have accessible units?
No, 2820 Southern Cross Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2820 Southern Cross Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2820 Southern Cross Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

