2820 Southern Cross Drive

Don't miss out on this beautiful, well kept, corner lot home located in the established Two Worlds Apollo Subdivision. This lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home has been well maintained and features Granite Counter-Tops, Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, New Tile Floors and New Paint. This back yard is perfect for entertaining and gardening. This home is conveniently located close to Central Expressway and PGBT, and only minutes to Firewheel Town Center, shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues. Deposit is equal to the rent. Pets considered with owner approval, additional deposit required. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home are required to complete an application.