All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 2711 Routh Creek Pkwy.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
2711 Routh Creek Pkwy
Last updated December 16 2019 at 9:30 PM

2711 Routh Creek Pkwy

2711 Rough Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2711 Rough Creek Drive, Garland, TX 75089

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
gym
parking
pool
garage
Who is this crazy person?

  Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!

------------------------------------------------
  Be still my beating heart. This just can't be. How is it possible to have this incredibly beautiful masterwork of architectural apartment-y excellence right in my home town? This is the kind of place that people from all over the world travel to just to photograph. Frank Lloyd Wright has nothing on this place. And you get to just waltz in and live here if you wanted to. How cool is that?

  ___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Private Rooftop Decks

Detached Garages

Wood Style Flooring

Full Sized Washer and Dryers

Private Yards

Under Cabinet Lighting

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Craft Beer Garden

Direct Access to Spring Creek Nature Preserve

Breathtaking Nature Views

State of the Art Fitness Center

Luxurious Pool

24-hour Amenities 

Luxer Package Lockers

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2711 Routh Creek Pkwy have any available units?
2711 Routh Creek Pkwy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2711 Routh Creek Pkwy have?
Some of 2711 Routh Creek Pkwy's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2711 Routh Creek Pkwy currently offering any rent specials?
2711 Routh Creek Pkwy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2711 Routh Creek Pkwy pet-friendly?
No, 2711 Routh Creek Pkwy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 2711 Routh Creek Pkwy offer parking?
Yes, 2711 Routh Creek Pkwy offers parking.
Does 2711 Routh Creek Pkwy have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2711 Routh Creek Pkwy offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2711 Routh Creek Pkwy have a pool?
Yes, 2711 Routh Creek Pkwy has a pool.
Does 2711 Routh Creek Pkwy have accessible units?
Yes, 2711 Routh Creek Pkwy has accessible units.
Does 2711 Routh Creek Pkwy have units with dishwashers?
No, 2711 Routh Creek Pkwy does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75044
The Hills of Palos Verdes
930 Interstate Hwy 30
Garland, TX 75043
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd
Garland, TX 75044
Lake Meadows
5409 Zion Rd
Garland, TX 75043
El Castillo
1233 Castle Dr
Garland, TX 75040
Fox Bend Apartments
2156 Cranford Drive
Garland, TX 75041
Parc at Garland
3401 Bobtown Rd
Garland, TX 75043
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd
Garland, TX 75043

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District