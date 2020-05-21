2711 Routh Creek Pkwy

Amenities
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!
Be still my beating heart. This just can't be. How is it possible to have this incredibly beautiful masterwork of architectural apartment-y excellence right in my home town? This is the kind of place that people from all over the world travel to just to photograph. Frank Lloyd Wright has nothing on this place. And you get to just waltz in and live here if you wanted to. How cool is that?
Apartment Amenities
Private Rooftop Decks
Detached Garages
Wood Style Flooring
Full Sized Washer and Dryers
Private Yards
Under Cabinet Lighting
Community Amenities
Craft Beer Garden
Direct Access to Spring Creek Nature Preserve
Breathtaking Nature Views
State of the Art Fitness Center
Luxurious Pool
24-hour Amenities
Luxer Package Lockers