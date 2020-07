Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities parking

Ready to move in Three Bedroom, Two Bath, Some updates including: Hall bath, new stove, ceiling fans, paint. Nice size back yard that over looks the creek. Two large family rooms and two dining areas. Good location, near shopping, close to George Bush and Hwy 75.