2105 South 1st Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 concierge cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland is being updated and will be available to tour on or around June 22, 2018. The Available Date does not represent a Move-In Date. The date is approximate and subject to change due to inspections, weather and other factors.



This cat and dog-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland been updated with a new kitchen and bathroom with brand-new cabinets, flooring and paint! Throughout the house, find vinyl and laminate flooring for easy cleaning and ceiling fans to help keep you cool. There's also central heat/air and a large fenced-in backyard. The home is a 1/2 mile from Daugherty Elementary School and even closer to Rick Oden Park. You can easily walk to Dollar Tree, El Rancho Supermercado and Historic Downtown Garland. Tenants are responsible for verifying utilities.



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.