Garland, TX
2105 South 1st Street
Last updated March 20 2019 at 7:14 PM

2105 South 1st Street

2105 South 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

2105 South 1st Street, Garland, TX 75041
Ridgewood

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
concierge
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland is being updated and will be available to tour on or around June 22, 2018. The Available Date does not represent a Move-In Date. The date is approximate and subject to change due to inspections, weather and other factors.

This cat and dog-friendly 3 bed, 1 bath home in Garland been updated with a new kitchen and bathroom with brand-new cabinets, flooring and paint! Throughout the house, find vinyl and laminate flooring for easy cleaning and ceiling fans to help keep you cool. There's also central heat/air and a large fenced-in backyard. The home is a 1/2 mile from Daugherty Elementary School and even closer to Rick Oden Park. You can easily walk to Dollar Tree, El Rancho Supermercado and Historic Downtown Garland. Tenants are responsible for verifying utilities.

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured movers to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2105 South 1st Street have any available units?
2105 South 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 2105 South 1st Street have?
Some of 2105 South 1st Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2105 South 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
2105 South 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2105 South 1st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2105 South 1st Street is pet friendly.
Does 2105 South 1st Street offer parking?
No, 2105 South 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 2105 South 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2105 South 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2105 South 1st Street have a pool?
No, 2105 South 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 2105 South 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 2105 South 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2105 South 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2105 South 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.

