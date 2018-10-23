203 Parkdale

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport dog park on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This updated, spacious three bedroom, two bathroom is tucked away in an established neighborhood in Whitehouse ISD! This is a beautiful brick home that features carpet, new tile and weathered wood vinyl plank flooring throughout. This property offers a spacious living room, formal dining room, den and a quaint breakfast area off the kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric oven/range and dishwasher. This home offers the convenience of a laundry room, with washer/dryer connections, as well as central heat and air and a one-car carport. The backyard hosts a patio, privacy fence and a chain link dog run. Don't miss out on this gem! No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all. If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. Application fees are non-refundable. All complete applications will be processed upon receipt. A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC