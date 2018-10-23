All apartments in Garland
203 Parkdale

203 Parkdale Dr
Location

203 Parkdale Dr, Garland, TX 75043
Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This updated, spacious three bedroom, two bathroom is tucked away in an established neighborhood in Whitehouse ISD! This is a beautiful brick home that features carpet, new tile and weathered wood vinyl plank flooring throughout. This property offers a spacious living room, formal dining room, den and a quaint breakfast area off the kitchen. The kitchen comes equipped with an electric oven/range and dishwasher. This home offers the convenience of a laundry room, with washer/dryer connections, as well as central heat and air and a one-car carport. The backyard hosts a patio, privacy fence and a chain link dog run. Don't miss out on this gem! No utilities are provided, tenant is responsible for all. If you have a pet or a companion animal you will need to complete a separate screening application for each of them. Application fees are non-refundable. All complete applications will be processed upon receipt. A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 Parkdale have any available units?
203 Parkdale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 Parkdale have?
Some of 203 Parkdale's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 Parkdale currently offering any rent specials?
203 Parkdale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 Parkdale pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 Parkdale is pet friendly.
Does 203 Parkdale offer parking?
Yes, 203 Parkdale offers parking.
Does 203 Parkdale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 203 Parkdale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 Parkdale have a pool?
No, 203 Parkdale does not have a pool.
Does 203 Parkdale have accessible units?
No, 203 Parkdale does not have accessible units.
Does 203 Parkdale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 Parkdale has units with dishwashers.

