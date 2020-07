Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher fireplace microwave range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home available for lease! Spacious living with laminate wood floors, vaulted ceilings, & wood burning fireplace flows nicely into the large causal dining room. Lovely kitchen features built in microwave, gas stove & ample storage space. Beautiful french doors lead to a large yard with covered deck for a nice place to relax and unwind after a long day. Great location close to shopping, dining, and more! Come see for yourself!