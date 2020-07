Amenities

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in Garland, TX. This renovated home has hardwood flooring and tiling throughout the living areas with carpeting in the bedrooms. The kitchen comes with modern appliances and has plenty of cabinet space. The master bedroom comes complete with a large closet and updated dual vanity sinks in the bathroom. The cozy backyard comes with a porch and the home has a two car garage with plenty of storage space.