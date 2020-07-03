All apartments in Garland
1418 Beverly Drive
1418 Beverly Drive

1418 Beverly Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1418 Beverly Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Mill Creek Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 3 bed, 2.5 bath 1782 sq. ft. 2 story home in Garland, TX! Open floor plan. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets and plenty of counter space. Formal dining and breakfast areas. Cozy living room with beautiful brick fireplace. All bedrooms up! Master suite features sit-down double vanity, luxurious tub, and separate shower. Backyard features covered patio! Be sure to schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office.?? We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1418 Beverly Drive have any available units?
1418 Beverly Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1418 Beverly Drive have?
Some of 1418 Beverly Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1418 Beverly Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1418 Beverly Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1418 Beverly Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1418 Beverly Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1418 Beverly Drive offer parking?
No, 1418 Beverly Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1418 Beverly Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1418 Beverly Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1418 Beverly Drive have a pool?
No, 1418 Beverly Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1418 Beverly Drive have accessible units?
No, 1418 Beverly Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1418 Beverly Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1418 Beverly Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

