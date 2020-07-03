1344 Parkmont Drive

Amenities

This pet-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Garland is 1,231 square feet of updated space and includes fresh paint, new counter tops and cabinets, and laminate, vinyl and ceramic tile floors. The home is located in South Garland area, near Tinsley and Kingsley Parks, along the bus line on Saturn Rd, and near a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment establishments along Kinglsey Rd. Enjoy a large fenced-in backyard for entertaining, and lots of shade from mature trees on the property. Convenient W/D connections is a laundry room, plus central heat/air!



Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.



We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.



Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.