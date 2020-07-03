All apartments in Garland
1344 Parkmont Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1344 Parkmont Drive

1344 Parkmont Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1344 Parkmont Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Parkmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
concierge
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This pet-friendly 4 bed, 2 bath home in Garland is 1,231 square feet of updated space and includes fresh paint, new counter tops and cabinets, and laminate, vinyl and ceramic tile floors. The home is located in South Garland area, near Tinsley and Kingsley Parks, along the bus line on Saturn Rd, and near a variety of shopping, dining and entertainment establishments along Kinglsey Rd. Enjoy a large fenced-in backyard for entertaining, and lots of shade from mature trees on the property. Convenient W/D connections is a laundry room, plus central heat/air!

Alden Short, Inc. does not currently accept Section 8 or Housing Vouchers.

We partner with a utility concierge to provide our tenants with the most affordable rates around. For quotes for phone, internet and electricity, call Citizen Home Solutions at (877) 528-3824. To get a free quote from local bonded, licensed and insured moved to help you move, visit movematcher.com/alden-short/.

Alden Short, Inc., a Dallas-based property management company, is a leader in providing affordable rental homes and apartments in North Texas. Founded in 1976, Alden Short has acquired more than 45 apartment complexes and 1,000 rental homes, bringing the total portfolio to just under 2,500 units. Through our second-chance leasing process, we afford the opportunity to those with negative background to find safe, affordable and quality housing. For more information, visit www.ashortinc.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1344 Parkmont Drive have any available units?
1344 Parkmont Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1344 Parkmont Drive have?
Some of 1344 Parkmont Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1344 Parkmont Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1344 Parkmont Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1344 Parkmont Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1344 Parkmont Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1344 Parkmont Drive offer parking?
No, 1344 Parkmont Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1344 Parkmont Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1344 Parkmont Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1344 Parkmont Drive have a pool?
No, 1344 Parkmont Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1344 Parkmont Drive have accessible units?
No, 1344 Parkmont Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1344 Parkmont Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1344 Parkmont Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

