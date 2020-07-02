All apartments in Garland
Find more places like 114 Lake Forest Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Garland, TX
/
114 Lake Forest Court
Last updated October 14 2019 at 4:59 PM

114 Lake Forest Court

114 Lake Forest Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Garland
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

114 Lake Forest Court, Garland, TX 75044
Firewheel

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This gorgeous home features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The lovely, spacious, living area is open to the kitchen with huge island, breakfast bar, tile backsplash and stainless appliances. The master suite has a sitting area, featuring a master bathroom with double vanity, separate shower and walk in closet. The second floor has a large living area with three bedrooms. Venture to the backyard oasis with a pool, and entertain until your heart is content! Make this house your home today!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Lake Forest Court have any available units?
114 Lake Forest Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Lake Forest Court have?
Some of 114 Lake Forest Court's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Lake Forest Court currently offering any rent specials?
114 Lake Forest Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Lake Forest Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Lake Forest Court is pet friendly.
Does 114 Lake Forest Court offer parking?
No, 114 Lake Forest Court does not offer parking.
Does 114 Lake Forest Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 Lake Forest Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Lake Forest Court have a pool?
Yes, 114 Lake Forest Court has a pool.
Does 114 Lake Forest Court have accessible units?
No, 114 Lake Forest Court does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Lake Forest Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 Lake Forest Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Move Cross Country
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Center
250 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Oaks Branch Apartment Homes
1004 Castleglen Dr
Garland, TX 75043
Fox Bend
2156 Cranford Dr
Garland, TX 75041
Oaks 5th Street Crossing at City Station
351 N 5th St
Garland, TX 75040
Berkshire Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy
Garland, TX 75044
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd
Garland, TX 75041
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd
Garland, TX 75044
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd
Garland, TX 75040

Similar Pages

Garland 1 BedroomsGarland 2 Bedrooms
Garland Dog Friendly ApartmentsGarland Pet Friendly Places
Garland Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Irving, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District