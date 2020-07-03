All apartments in Garland
Last updated May 24 2019 at 10:33 AM

1105 Riley Drive

1105 Riley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1105 Riley Drive, Garland, TX 75040
Star Crest

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bed 2 bath single story with a large backyard! one year's new carpet and one year's New paint, tile floor in kitchen and bathrooms, Eat-in kitchen with a tile floor and lovely cabinets. Nice size family room that opens to the kitchen. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. leaser or lessor broker to verify all information including schools and dimensions. The listing broker and brokerage are not responsible for inaccuracies. The leaser needs to provide a copy of the driver license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1105 Riley Drive have any available units?
1105 Riley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1105 Riley Drive have?
Some of 1105 Riley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1105 Riley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1105 Riley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1105 Riley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1105 Riley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1105 Riley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1105 Riley Drive offers parking.
Does 1105 Riley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1105 Riley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1105 Riley Drive have a pool?
No, 1105 Riley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1105 Riley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1105 Riley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1105 Riley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1105 Riley Drive has units with dishwashers.

