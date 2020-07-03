1030 Westminster Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Excellent location just a few minutes from PGBT and Firewheel. Charming home boasts vaulted ceiling in living room and opens up to sun room and 2 dining areas. You'll enjoy spacious bedrooms and handsomely updated bathrooms. Master bathroom boasts double shower. Stainless appliances in kitchen perfect for the chef in the family. 8 ft fence affords you the opportunity to privately enjoy relaxing on the covered deck and spacious yard. Storage shed in backyard. Home also features 2 car garage as well as extended carport for additional parking. If home shows Active, then it is still available. Apply and pay app fee online. Application required for each person 18+.