1030 Westminster Lane
1030 Westminster Lane

1030 Westminster Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1030 Westminster Lane, Garland, TX 75040
Carriagehouse

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
Excellent location just a few minutes from PGBT and Firewheel. Charming home boasts vaulted ceiling in living room and opens up to sun room and 2 dining areas. You'll enjoy spacious bedrooms and handsomely updated bathrooms. Master bathroom boasts double shower. Stainless appliances in kitchen perfect for the chef in the family. 8 ft fence affords you the opportunity to privately enjoy relaxing on the covered deck and spacious yard. Storage shed in backyard. Home also features 2 car garage as well as extended carport for additional parking. If home shows Active, then it is still available. Apply and pay app fee online. Application required for each person 18+.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Westminster Lane have any available units?
1030 Westminster Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1030 Westminster Lane have?
Some of 1030 Westminster Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1030 Westminster Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Westminster Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Westminster Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1030 Westminster Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1030 Westminster Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1030 Westminster Lane offers parking.
Does 1030 Westminster Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Westminster Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Westminster Lane have a pool?
No, 1030 Westminster Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Westminster Lane have accessible units?
No, 1030 Westminster Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Westminster Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1030 Westminster Lane has units with dishwashers.

