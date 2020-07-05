All apartments in Garland
1018 Spring Lake Drive
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:30 AM

1018 Spring Lake Drive

1018 Spring Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1018 Spring Lake Drive, Garland, TX 75043
Montclair

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Garland has been recently renovated! The home has updated paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal. Your new home features gorgeous wood vinyl flooring throughout the main areas and plush carpet in the bedrooms. We have updated the AC system and water heater to insure you are comfortable in the heat of the summer and provide efficiency. Your new kitchen has refinished white cabinets with modern countertops providing plenty of space for dining at home.

Your spacious living room and fenced backyard are great for entertaining or relaxing at home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1018 Spring Lake Drive have any available units?
1018 Spring Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 1018 Spring Lake Drive have?
Some of 1018 Spring Lake Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1018 Spring Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1018 Spring Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1018 Spring Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1018 Spring Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Garland.
Does 1018 Spring Lake Drive offer parking?
No, 1018 Spring Lake Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1018 Spring Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1018 Spring Lake Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1018 Spring Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 1018 Spring Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1018 Spring Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 1018 Spring Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1018 Spring Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1018 Spring Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

