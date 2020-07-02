101 E Ridgewood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport parking

This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Garland is 1,034 square feet and features laminate and vinyl flooring, plenty of kitchen and bathroom cabinets, central heat/air, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-B] This corner-lot home sits along the bus line, and is minutes from Homer B Johnson Stadium, Thrift City Star, Dairy Queen, Boost Mobile, Fiesta Mart, Walgreens, Ridgewood Shopping Center, El Rancho Supermercado, Dollar Tree and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.



