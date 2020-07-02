All apartments in Garland
Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:31 AM

101 E Ridgewood Dr

101 East Ridgewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

101 East Ridgewood Drive, Garland, TX 75041
Monica Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
This dog and cat-friendly 3 bed, 1.5 bath home in Garland is 1,034 square feet and features laminate and vinyl flooring, plenty of kitchen and bathroom cabinets, central heat/air, W/D connections and a fenced-in backyard. [SBH-B] This corner-lot home sits along the bus line, and is minutes from Homer B Johnson Stadium, Thrift City Star, Dairy Queen, Boost Mobile, Fiesta Mart, Walgreens, Ridgewood Shopping Center, El Rancho Supermercado, Dollar Tree and much more. It is tenant responsibility to verify utilities.

This rental home is managed by Alden Short, Inc. on behalf of the property owner. Marketed prices are subject to change at any time. Alden Short, Inc. is committed to abiding by all applicable state and federal fair housing laws. This property is not eligible for Section 8 or Housing Vouchers. It is required to tour the home before submitting an application. New tenant must take possession of property within 30 days of paying security deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 E Ridgewood Dr have any available units?
101 E Ridgewood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Garland, TX.
How much is rent in Garland, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Garland Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 E Ridgewood Dr have?
Some of 101 E Ridgewood Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 E Ridgewood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
101 E Ridgewood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 E Ridgewood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 E Ridgewood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 101 E Ridgewood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 101 E Ridgewood Dr offers parking.
Does 101 E Ridgewood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 E Ridgewood Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 E Ridgewood Dr have a pool?
No, 101 E Ridgewood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 101 E Ridgewood Dr have accessible units?
No, 101 E Ridgewood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 101 E Ridgewood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 E Ridgewood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

