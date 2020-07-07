Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator pool gym pet friendly bbq/grill car wash area clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments internet cafe media room online portal smoke-free community yoga

Welcome to Satori Frisco Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Frisco, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience. Impressive character awaits you inside your apartment, where you will enjoy a spacious, open design, perfect for both entertaining and relaxing! Every apartment features lofty nine-foot ceilings, 2 faux-wooden blinds, ceiling fans with lighting, modern track and pendant lighting, a two-tone paint scheme, granite countertops in the bathrooms, plush carpet, power-saving digital programmable thermostats, home intrusion alarms with optional monitoring, framed vanity mirrors, indoor trash chutes, and a washer/dryer in-unit. Our gourmet kitchens offer executive chef undermount sinks, designer tile backsplashes, granite countertops, and modern cabinetry with sleek hardware. Select units also include upscale wood-finish flooring, corridor attached garages, walk-in showers with rain shower heads, luxurious soaking tubs, double sink vanities, large walk-in closets, retreat views, built-in computer niches, and/or a relaxing patio or balcony! Satori Frisco Apartments offers many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Enjoy luxury living by lounging around our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, or by getting social in our outdoor grilling and lounging areas. Residents can get energized in our two-story fitness center, which offers cardio, resistance, and free weights, as well as a yoga room and spin bikes. Our upscale clubhouse also features a gourmet coffee and hot tea bar, social lounge with gaming and a TV, cinema theater, cyber lounge, and conference room. For your convenience, take advantage of our online rent payment and maintenance request services, on-site dog park, car care center, and elevator access. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at Satori Frisco Apartments!