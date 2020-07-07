All apartments in Frisco
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Satori Frisco

11900 Research Rd · (214) 612-5258
Location

11900 Research Rd, Frisco, TX 75033

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2214 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 5208 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

Unit 1225 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 661 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3315 · Avail. Oct 5

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 3312 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

Unit 3314 · Avail. Aug 24

$1,579

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1105 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2207 · Avail. now

$2,049

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1469 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Satori Frisco.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
internet cafe
media room
online portal
smoke-free community
yoga
Welcome to Satori Frisco Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Frisco, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience. Impressive character awaits you inside your apartment, where you will enjoy a spacious, open design, perfect for both entertaining and relaxing! Every apartment features lofty nine-foot ceilings, 2 faux-wooden blinds, ceiling fans with lighting, modern track and pendant lighting, a two-tone paint scheme, granite countertops in the bathrooms, plush carpet, power-saving digital programmable thermostats, home intrusion alarms with optional monitoring, framed vanity mirrors, indoor trash chutes, and a washer/dryer in-unit. Our gourmet kitchens offer executive chef undermount sinks, designer tile backsplashes, granite countertops, and modern cabinetry with sleek hardware. Select units also include upscale wood-finish flooring, corridor attached garages, walk-in showers with rain shower heads, luxurious soaking tubs, double sink vanities, large walk-in closets, retreat views, built-in computer niches, and/or a relaxing patio or balcony! Satori Frisco Apartments offers many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! Enjoy luxury living by lounging around our relaxing saltwater pool with a sundeck and cabanas, or by getting social in our outdoor grilling and lounging areas. Residents can get energized in our two-story fitness center, which offers cardio, resistance, and free weights, as well as a yoga room and spin bikes. Our upscale clubhouse also features a gourmet coffee and hot tea bar, social lounge with gaming and a TV, cinema theater, cyber lounge, and conference room. For your convenience, take advantage of our online rent payment and maintenance request services, on-site dog park, car care center, and elevator access. Select a floorplan to take a walkthrough video tour, or contact our friendly leasing staff to set up an appointment for a personal tour of your new home. We look forward to seeing you at Satori Frisco Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $399 one-time pet fee
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Satori Frisco have any available units?
Satori Frisco has 22 units available starting at $1,129 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does Satori Frisco have?
Some of Satori Frisco's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Satori Frisco currently offering any rent specials?
Satori Frisco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Satori Frisco pet-friendly?
Yes, Satori Frisco is pet friendly.
Does Satori Frisco offer parking?
No, Satori Frisco does not offer parking.
Does Satori Frisco have units with washers and dryers?
No, Satori Frisco does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Satori Frisco have a pool?
Yes, Satori Frisco has a pool.
Does Satori Frisco have accessible units?
Yes, Satori Frisco has accessible units.
Does Satori Frisco have units with dishwashers?
No, Satori Frisco does not have units with dishwashers.
