Last updated June 17 2019 at 9:49 AM

9903 Max Lane

9903 Max Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9903 Max Lane, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Charming 3 bedroom single story home WITH STUDY in Hillcrest Estates on an over-sized CORNER lot with beautiful board on board fence. Stunning wood floors in entry, living room, and dining room. Open concept kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, gas cook top, and breakfast bar overlooking the backyard. Large covered patio with a over sized backyard perfect for a pool. PRIME location right off Hwy 121 and Hillcrest minutes to Stonebriar mall with shopping, restaurants, movie theate, Legacy business coridor and more! Quick access to Dallas North Tollway, DFW and downtown. Refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9903 Max Lane have any available units?
9903 Max Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9903 Max Lane have?
Some of 9903 Max Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9903 Max Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9903 Max Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9903 Max Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9903 Max Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9903 Max Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9903 Max Lane offers parking.
Does 9903 Max Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9903 Max Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9903 Max Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9903 Max Lane has a pool.
Does 9903 Max Lane have accessible units?
No, 9903 Max Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9903 Max Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9903 Max Lane has units with dishwashers.

