9903 Max Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Charming 3 bedroom single story home WITH STUDY in Hillcrest Estates on an over-sized CORNER lot with beautiful board on board fence. Stunning wood floors in entry, living room, and dining room. Open concept kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, tile back splash, gas cook top, and breakfast bar overlooking the backyard. Large covered patio with a over sized backyard perfect for a pool. PRIME location right off Hwy 121 and Hillcrest minutes to Stonebriar mall with shopping, restaurants, movie theate, Legacy business coridor and more! Quick access to Dallas North Tollway, DFW and downtown. Refrigerator included.