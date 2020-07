Amenities

This two story townhome features an open concept living area with soaring ceilings, breakfast bar, and large family room with lots of natural light. The upstairs has a loft style game room, large master and bathroom suite, and secondary bedrooms with additional full bath. This home features wood floor, tile in wet areas, granite counter top, and stainless appliances. Schedule your viewing today!