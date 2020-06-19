All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9706 Prestmont Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9706 Prestmont Place
Last updated July 26 2019 at 6:52 AM

9706 Prestmont Place

9706 Prestmont Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9706 Prestmont Place, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great Frisco Location, Easy access to Highway 121,Preston and Dallas North Tollway, Close to Stonebriar Mall, Restaurants, Schools, TOYOTA, JC Penny and headquarters. UPDATED Gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 2.1 Baths with beautiful pool, grass area for pets. Pets case by case, please ask.Granite Countertops, Decorative ceramic tiles in Kitchen, entrance & bathrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances. Laminate flooring through out the house, NO Carpet. Bright and spacious house. All Bedrooms are upstairs, split bedrooms floor plan great for privacy. Please check school information. Landlord pays HOA Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9706 Prestmont Place have any available units?
9706 Prestmont Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9706 Prestmont Place have?
Some of 9706 Prestmont Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9706 Prestmont Place currently offering any rent specials?
9706 Prestmont Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9706 Prestmont Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9706 Prestmont Place is pet friendly.
Does 9706 Prestmont Place offer parking?
Yes, 9706 Prestmont Place offers parking.
Does 9706 Prestmont Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9706 Prestmont Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9706 Prestmont Place have a pool?
Yes, 9706 Prestmont Place has a pool.
Does 9706 Prestmont Place have accessible units?
No, 9706 Prestmont Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9706 Prestmont Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9706 Prestmont Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Atherton
8655 Brookhollow Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75034
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr
Frisco, TX 75035
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Villas of Chapel Creek
5775 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District