9706 Prestmont Place

Great Frisco Location, Easy access to Highway 121,Preston and Dallas North Tollway, Close to Stonebriar Mall, Restaurants, Schools, TOYOTA, JC Penny and headquarters. UPDATED Gorgeous 4 bedrooms, 2.1 Baths with beautiful pool, grass area for pets. Pets case by case, please ask.Granite Countertops, Decorative ceramic tiles in Kitchen, entrance & bathrooms, Stainless Steel Appliances. Laminate flooring through out the house, NO Carpet. Bright and spacious house. All Bedrooms are upstairs, split bedrooms floor plan great for privacy. Please check school information. Landlord pays HOA Fee.