9692 Rosedale Drive
9692 Rosedale Drive

Location

9692 Rosedale Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Spacious 2-story features an open floor plan with 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal living & dining areas off the entry, upstairs game room & 2-car garage! Upgrades include towering entry & family room ceilings, an abundance of windows, split bedrooms, & more! All secondary beds up with master on 1st level. Gourmet kitchen overlooks family room boasting granite counters, electric range, & spacious nook. Private master retreat features a garden tub, separate shower, & HUGE walk-in closet! Large backyard with patio and lush grass space is the perfect space to entertain!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9692 Rosedale Drive have any available units?
9692 Rosedale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9692 Rosedale Drive have?
Some of 9692 Rosedale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9692 Rosedale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9692 Rosedale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9692 Rosedale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9692 Rosedale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9692 Rosedale Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9692 Rosedale Drive offers parking.
Does 9692 Rosedale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9692 Rosedale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9692 Rosedale Drive have a pool?
No, 9692 Rosedale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9692 Rosedale Drive have accessible units?
No, 9692 Rosedale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9692 Rosedale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9692 Rosedale Drive has units with dishwashers.

