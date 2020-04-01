9692 Rosedale Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Spacious 2-story features an open floor plan with 4 large bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal living & dining areas off the entry, upstairs game room & 2-car garage! Upgrades include towering entry & family room ceilings, an abundance of windows, split bedrooms, & more! All secondary beds up with master on 1st level. Gourmet kitchen overlooks family room boasting granite counters, electric range, & spacious nook. Private master retreat features a garden tub, separate shower, & HUGE walk-in closet! Large backyard with patio and lush grass space is the perfect space to entertain!