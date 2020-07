Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage guest suite fireplace

Truly Amazing home on a spacious corner lot elegant drive up appeal, open floor plan, and excellent Frisco schools. This beautiful house offers 5 bedrooms, 4 full baths, master and guest suite downstairs plus study, 3 bedrooms upstairs including media room and game room separate bar area with two staircases. Elegant hand-scrapped wood floors, gourmet kitchen double ovens ss appliances and granite in the master bedroom. Decorative light fixtures and nice backyard and much more to see.