9661 Everson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful home in Creekside at Preston Subdivision. Great one story floor plan, perfect for entertaining. New paint, carpet and more. Walk in to Large beautiful living and dinning with chandelier with wood like laminate floors. Spacious family room with fireplace, open to spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Split bedrooms allows the master suite lots of privacy, large bathroom with separate shower-tub and walk-in closet. Bedrooms are generously sized with large bath. Enjoy the backyard with sprinkle system.