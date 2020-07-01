All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9661 Everson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9661 Everson Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 1:11 PM

9661 Everson Drive

9661 Everson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9661 Everson Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful home in Creekside at Preston Subdivision. Great one story floor plan, perfect for entertaining. New paint, carpet and more. Walk in to Large beautiful living and dinning with chandelier with wood like laminate floors. Spacious family room with fireplace, open to spacious kitchen with breakfast area. Split bedrooms allows the master suite lots of privacy, large bathroom with separate shower-tub and walk-in closet. Bedrooms are generously sized with large bath. Enjoy the backyard with sprinkle system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9661 Everson Drive have any available units?
9661 Everson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9661 Everson Drive have?
Some of 9661 Everson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9661 Everson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9661 Everson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9661 Everson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9661 Everson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9661 Everson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9661 Everson Drive offers parking.
Does 9661 Everson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9661 Everson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9661 Everson Drive have a pool?
No, 9661 Everson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9661 Everson Drive have accessible units?
No, 9661 Everson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9661 Everson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9661 Everson Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI Frisco Crossing
7255 Texas Rangers Dr
Frisco, TX 75034
Echelon at The Summit
3033 Ohio Dr
Frisco, TX 75035

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District