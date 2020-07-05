All apartments in Frisco
9640 Robinwoods Drive
9640 Robinwoods Drive

9640 Robinwoods Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9640 Robinwoods Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 year old home, never been leased. Wood floors throughout first floor. Formal dining room and office flank the front entrance. Office has glass french doors and closet, could be 5th bedroom. Main living area and gourmet kitchen has view of backyard, with covered patio. White cabinets, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. Large island and breakfast nook. Master is conveniently located on first floor with gorgeous en suite bath. Large walk in closet, dual vanities, shower and tub. 2 bedrooms also located on first floor along with over sized laundry room, built in bench with hooks and garage entrance. Upstairs is private retreat, with 2nd living area, 4th bedroom and 3rd full bathroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9640 Robinwoods Drive have any available units?
9640 Robinwoods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9640 Robinwoods Drive have?
Some of 9640 Robinwoods Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9640 Robinwoods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9640 Robinwoods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9640 Robinwoods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9640 Robinwoods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9640 Robinwoods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9640 Robinwoods Drive offers parking.
Does 9640 Robinwoods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9640 Robinwoods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9640 Robinwoods Drive have a pool?
No, 9640 Robinwoods Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9640 Robinwoods Drive have accessible units?
No, 9640 Robinwoods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9640 Robinwoods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9640 Robinwoods Drive has units with dishwashers.

