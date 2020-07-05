9640 Robinwoods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful 2 year old home, never been leased. Wood floors throughout first floor. Formal dining room and office flank the front entrance. Office has glass french doors and closet, could be 5th bedroom. Main living area and gourmet kitchen has view of backyard, with covered patio. White cabinets, stainless steel appliances, refrigerator included. Large island and breakfast nook. Master is conveniently located on first floor with gorgeous en suite bath. Large walk in closet, dual vanities, shower and tub. 2 bedrooms also located on first floor along with over sized laundry room, built in bench with hooks and garage entrance. Upstairs is private retreat, with 2nd living area, 4th bedroom and 3rd full bathroom.