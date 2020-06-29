9600 Gaylord Rd

Amenities
Who is this crazy person?
Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!
------------------------------------------------
I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home.
It's the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It's the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities
Hardwood-Style Flooring
Walk-In Closets
Granite and Quartz Countertops
Designer Appliance Package
Separate Glass-Enclosed Shower
Espresso Cabinets
Full-Sized Washer/Dryer Included in every unit
Kitchen Islands
Private Yards or Rooftop Decks
Spacious Balconies
10' Ceilings
___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities
Resort- Style Pool W/Swim-Up Bar
Social Responsibility
Indoor/Outdoor Sky-Lounge
Clubroom with Billiards
Business center
State-of-the-Art Fitness Center & Yoga Studio
Coffee Bar
WI-FI in all Common Areas
Controlled Access Property
Elevators
Multi-Level Parking Garage
4-Acre improved Public Park Adjacent to property
COMING SOON! Electric Vehicle Charging Stations