Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9600 Gaylord Rd
Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:17 AM

9600 Gaylord Rd

9600 Gaylord Pkwy · No Longer Available
Location

9600 Gaylord Pkwy, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
internet access
yoga
Who is this crazy person?

  Hello! I'm Sagai Tystad with Taco Street Locating. I'm a born and raised Dallas local. I'm an apartment hunting machine/genie in a bottle/professional cool person/taco enthusiast. Basically, I find people apartments to live in. I have a simple and streamlined method thats helped dozens of people like you take the stress out of finding apartments. And I'm free to work with! Hit me up!

------------------------------------------------
  I assure you, this is not fake news. This is not a drill. This is not another hallucination from that mushroom pizza you ate a few hours ago. What this is is an opportunity of a lifetime. The opportunity to live in an outrageously nice apartment home. 

  It's the opportunity to catapult your instagram account with millions of loving internet people. It's the opportunity to become the most idolized person in your high school yearbook. The opportunity to wake up everyday in some super cool dream of apartment awesomeness. This is not a drill. Come check this place out!

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

  Hardwood-Style Flooring

Walk-In Closets

Granite and Quartz Countertops

Designer Appliance Package

Separate Glass-Enclosed Shower

Espresso Cabinets

Full-Sized Washer/Dryer Included in every unit

Kitchen Islands

Private Yards or Rooftop Decks

Spacious Balconies

10' Ceilings

  ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

  Resort- Style Pool W/Swim-Up Bar

Social Responsibility  

Indoor/Outdoor Sky-Lounge

Clubroom with Billiards

Business center

State-of-the-Art Fitness Center & Yoga Studio

Coffee Bar

WI-FI in all Common Areas

Controlled Access Property

Elevators

Multi-Level Parking Garage

4-Acre improved Public Park Adjacent to property

COMING SOON! Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9600 Gaylord Rd have any available units?
9600 Gaylord Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9600 Gaylord Rd have?
Some of 9600 Gaylord Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9600 Gaylord Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9600 Gaylord Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9600 Gaylord Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9600 Gaylord Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9600 Gaylord Rd offer parking?
Yes, 9600 Gaylord Rd offers parking.
Does 9600 Gaylord Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9600 Gaylord Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9600 Gaylord Rd have a pool?
Yes, 9600 Gaylord Rd has a pool.
Does 9600 Gaylord Rd have accessible units?
Yes, 9600 Gaylord Rd has accessible units.
Does 9600 Gaylord Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 9600 Gaylord Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

