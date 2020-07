Amenities

dishwasher garage gym pool fireplace game room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage

Lovely 4BD, 3FB Garden Home with an upstairs game room located in Queens Gate Central Frisco. Downstairs master bedroom along with spare bedroom (office) and full bath. The neighborhood offers a community pool and surrounding parks. Located near all of the best amenities of Frisco including the athletic center, Stonebriar Mall, Collin College, and Frisco ISD's award winning schools. Near the Dallas Star and future Wade Park!