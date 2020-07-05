9512 Saddle Dr.

Amenities

Beautifully updated home close to everything! - Property Id: 97053



Beautiful home filled with stunning updates, from quartz countertops to modern light fixtures to new AC/Heat! Bonus huge game room/media room upstairs! Highly in demand location--tucked away in a charming neighborhood, but just 5 minutes from great shopping and restaurants, and walking distance from the FAC and Frisco water park, with access to a jogging trail! Zoned to great FISD schools, including the new Lebanon Trail High School. This house is everything on your list!



*Note: Backyard has gotten a great face lift since the posted pictures were taken--yard has been sodded and brand new cedar fence installed, both within the past few months.

