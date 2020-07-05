All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9512 Saddle Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9512 Saddle Dr.
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:14 AM

9512 Saddle Dr.

9512 Saddle Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9512 Saddle Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Beautifully updated home close to everything! - Property Id: 97053

Beautiful home filled with stunning updates, from quartz countertops to modern light fixtures to new AC/Heat! Bonus huge game room/media room upstairs! Highly in demand location--tucked away in a charming neighborhood, but just 5 minutes from great shopping and restaurants, and walking distance from the FAC and Frisco water park, with access to a jogging trail! Zoned to great FISD schools, including the new Lebanon Trail High School. This house is everything on your list!

*Note: Backyard has gotten a great face lift since the posted pictures were taken--yard has been sodded and brand new cedar fence installed, both within the past few months.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/97053p
Property Id 97053

(RLNE5287024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9512 Saddle Dr. have any available units?
9512 Saddle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9512 Saddle Dr. have?
Some of 9512 Saddle Dr.'s amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9512 Saddle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9512 Saddle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9512 Saddle Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9512 Saddle Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9512 Saddle Dr. offer parking?
No, 9512 Saddle Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9512 Saddle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9512 Saddle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9512 Saddle Dr. have a pool?
No, 9512 Saddle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9512 Saddle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9512 Saddle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9512 Saddle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9512 Saddle Dr. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway
Frisco, TX 75035
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Cool Springs at Frisco Bridges
3198 Parkwood Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District