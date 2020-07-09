9512 Preston Vineyard Dr.

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room hot tub

Exquisite home in the sought-after Preston Vineyards neighborhood within the award-winning Frisco ISD! Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this property has it all! Kitchen features granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel refrigerator! Master suite is situated downstairs with spacious bathroom and garden tub Hardwood floors, high ceilings, and bay windows are some of the perks of this home! Second story features a game room pre-wired for sound and remaining bedrooms. Enjoy the beautiful backyard with covered patio, hot tub, and 8 foot privacy fence - perfect for relaxing! Shopping, entertainment and dining are all nearby! Make this your home today!!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.