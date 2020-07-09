All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9512 Preston Vineyard Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9512 Preston Vineyard Dr.
Last updated May 13 2020 at 11:07 PM

9512 Preston Vineyard Dr.

9512 Preston Vineyard Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9512 Preston Vineyard Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
hot tub
Exquisite home in the sought-after Preston Vineyards neighborhood within the award-winning Frisco ISD! Boasting 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, this property has it all! Kitchen features granite countertops, plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel refrigerator! Master suite is situated downstairs with spacious bathroom and garden tub Hardwood floors, high ceilings, and bay windows are some of the perks of this home! Second story features a game room pre-wired for sound and remaining bedrooms. Enjoy the beautiful backyard with covered patio, hot tub, and 8 foot privacy fence - perfect for relaxing! Shopping, entertainment and dining are all nearby! Make this your home today!!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9512 Preston Vineyard Dr. have any available units?
9512 Preston Vineyard Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9512 Preston Vineyard Dr. have?
Some of 9512 Preston Vineyard Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9512 Preston Vineyard Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
9512 Preston Vineyard Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9512 Preston Vineyard Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 9512 Preston Vineyard Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 9512 Preston Vineyard Dr. offer parking?
No, 9512 Preston Vineyard Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 9512 Preston Vineyard Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9512 Preston Vineyard Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9512 Preston Vineyard Dr. have a pool?
No, 9512 Preston Vineyard Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 9512 Preston Vineyard Dr. have accessible units?
No, 9512 Preston Vineyard Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 9512 Preston Vineyard Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9512 Preston Vineyard Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Wade Crossing
9399 Wade Boulevard
Frisco, TX 75035
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District