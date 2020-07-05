9501 Summer Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym fireplace media room

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage media room

Charming 1.5 story home with 4bdrms and 2 full baths. Spacious master with beautifully tiled master bath. Large media room upstairs. Oversized kitchen with all the amenities-includes Refrigerator. Great Location, minutes from Collin County Community Collage and Frisco Family Athletic Center.

DUE TO COVID-19 NO SHOWING ALLOWED DURING OCCUPANCY.

Applicant may apply and if approved will sign a lease agreement & pay security deposit. Security deposit WILL BE REFUNDED IF the applicant withdraws interest once the property is physically viewed by the named applicant on the lease. Applicant must physically view the property within 48 hours of availability.