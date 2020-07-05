All apartments in Frisco
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9501 Summer Drive
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:08 PM

9501 Summer Drive

9501 Summer Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

9501 Summer Drive, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
Charming 1.5 story home with 4bdrms and 2 full baths. Spacious master with beautifully tiled master bath. Large media room upstairs. Oversized kitchen with all the amenities-includes Refrigerator. Great Location, minutes from Collin County Community Collage and Frisco Family Athletic Center.
DUE TO COVID-19 NO SHOWING ALLOWED DURING OCCUPANCY.
Applicant may apply and if approved will sign a lease agreement & pay security deposit. Security deposit WILL BE REFUNDED IF the applicant withdraws interest once the property is physically viewed by the named applicant on the lease. Applicant must physically view the property within 48 hours of availability.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9501 Summer Drive have any available units?
9501 Summer Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9501 Summer Drive have?
Some of 9501 Summer Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9501 Summer Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9501 Summer Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9501 Summer Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9501 Summer Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9501 Summer Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9501 Summer Drive offers parking.
Does 9501 Summer Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9501 Summer Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9501 Summer Drive have a pool?
No, 9501 Summer Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9501 Summer Drive have accessible units?
No, 9501 Summer Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9501 Summer Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9501 Summer Drive has units with dishwashers.

