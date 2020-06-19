All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 1 2019 at 5:41 PM

9357 Penton Place

9357 Penton Place · No Longer Available
Location

9357 Penton Place, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained home in Queens Gate offering tons of natural light with wall to wall windows in living and dining areas. Open floorplan with fireplace, spacious kitchen featuring gas cooktop, granite counters with tons of storage space and walk-in pantry. Split bedrooms allows or privacy in your Master suite with garden tub, separate shower, double vanities and large walk-in closet. All bedrooms are good size. Relax and enjoy the low maintenance backyard. within walking distance to community park, playground and pool. Pets on a case by case
Excludes:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9357 Penton Place have any available units?
9357 Penton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9357 Penton Place have?
Some of 9357 Penton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9357 Penton Place currently offering any rent specials?
9357 Penton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9357 Penton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9357 Penton Place is pet friendly.
Does 9357 Penton Place offer parking?
Yes, 9357 Penton Place offers parking.
Does 9357 Penton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9357 Penton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9357 Penton Place have a pool?
Yes, 9357 Penton Place has a pool.
Does 9357 Penton Place have accessible units?
No, 9357 Penton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9357 Penton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9357 Penton Place has units with dishwashers.

