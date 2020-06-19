9357 Penton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully maintained home in Queens Gate offering tons of natural light with wall to wall windows in living and dining areas. Open floorplan with fireplace, spacious kitchen featuring gas cooktop, granite counters with tons of storage space and walk-in pantry. Split bedrooms allows or privacy in your Master suite with garden tub, separate shower, double vanities and large walk-in closet. All bedrooms are good size. Relax and enjoy the low maintenance backyard. within walking distance to community park, playground and pool. Pets on a case by case

