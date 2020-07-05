All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 9303 Santa Fe Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
9303 Santa Fe Trail
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:48 AM

9303 Santa Fe Trail

9303 Santa Fe Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9303 Santa Fe Trail, Frisco, TX 75033
The Trails

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Updated home backing to The Trails. Awesome back yard! Great drive up appeal. Wood floors in all bedrooms, game room and study. Skip trowel & faux finish in many rooms. Large kitchen features an abundance of counter space, center island, & Dacor Double Oven. Kitchen is open to over-sized Family Rm. Master and Study down (Study could serve as 5th bedroom) 3 Bedrooms & Game room up. Great family home. 1 block from Community Pool and Playground. Numerous community activities in The Trails, including Golf.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9303 Santa Fe Trail have any available units?
9303 Santa Fe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9303 Santa Fe Trail have?
Some of 9303 Santa Fe Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9303 Santa Fe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
9303 Santa Fe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9303 Santa Fe Trail pet-friendly?
No, 9303 Santa Fe Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9303 Santa Fe Trail offer parking?
Yes, 9303 Santa Fe Trail offers parking.
Does 9303 Santa Fe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9303 Santa Fe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9303 Santa Fe Trail have a pool?
Yes, 9303 Santa Fe Trail has a pool.
Does 9303 Santa Fe Trail have accessible units?
No, 9303 Santa Fe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 9303 Santa Fe Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9303 Santa Fe Trail has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Find a Sublet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District