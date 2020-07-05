9303 Santa Fe Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Updated home backing to The Trails. Awesome back yard! Great drive up appeal. Wood floors in all bedrooms, game room and study. Skip trowel & faux finish in many rooms. Large kitchen features an abundance of counter space, center island, & Dacor Double Oven. Kitchen is open to over-sized Family Rm. Master and Study down (Study could serve as 5th bedroom) 3 Bedrooms & Game room up. Great family home. 1 block from Community Pool and Playground. Numerous community activities in The Trails, including Golf.