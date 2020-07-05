9303 Santa Fe Trail

Amenities
Updated home backing to The Trails. Awesome back yard! Great drive up appeal. Wood floors in all bedrooms, game room and study. Skip trowel & faux finish in many rooms. Large kitchen features an abundance of counter space, center island, & Dacor Double Oven. Kitchen is open to over-sized Family Rm. Master and Study down (Study could serve as 5th bedroom) 3 Bedrooms & Game room up. Great family home. 1 block from Community Pool and Playground. Numerous community activities in The Trails, including Golf.