9286 Sycamore Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities new construction

Have kids or grandkids.. Location location backing up to Commons Park the largest children's park in Frisco & DFW, w a splash park. Major Renovation back on market, Kitchen, bathrooms, floors, plumbing, granite, new vanities, all new faucents.. opened the wall between family room & kitchen. Wood Floors. A must see. New 50 & over senior center ,The Grove, being built on the other side of Commons Park. Fish in the lake at Commons Park, just add a gate from your backyard. This home sits on almost one third of an acre . Drive a mile to restaurants w close access to N Dallas Tollwy.The future value of this property is in the land. Home on same street is a 5900 sq ft new construction French County style home.