Frisco, TX
9286 Sycamore Street
Last updated September 18 2019 at 11:02 PM

9286 Sycamore Street

9286 Sycamore Street · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

9286 Sycamore Street, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
new construction
Have kids or grandkids.. Location location backing up to Commons Park the largest children's park in Frisco & DFW, w a splash park. Major Renovation back on market, Kitchen, bathrooms, floors, plumbing, granite, new vanities, all new faucents.. opened the wall between family room & kitchen. Wood Floors. A must see. New 50 & over senior center ,The Grove, being built on the other side of Commons Park. Fish in the lake at Commons Park, just add a gate from your backyard. This home sits on almost one third of an acre . Drive a mile to restaurants w close access to N Dallas Tollwy.The future value of this property is in the land. Home on same street is a 5900 sq ft new construction French County style home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9286 Sycamore Street have any available units?
9286 Sycamore Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 9286 Sycamore Street have?
Some of 9286 Sycamore Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9286 Sycamore Street currently offering any rent specials?
9286 Sycamore Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9286 Sycamore Street pet-friendly?
No, 9286 Sycamore Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 9286 Sycamore Street offer parking?
No, 9286 Sycamore Street does not offer parking.
Does 9286 Sycamore Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9286 Sycamore Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9286 Sycamore Street have a pool?
No, 9286 Sycamore Street does not have a pool.
Does 9286 Sycamore Street have accessible units?
No, 9286 Sycamore Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9286 Sycamore Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9286 Sycamore Street has units with dishwashers.

