Frisco, TX
8804 Broken Bend Lane
Last updated May 25 2019 at 2:21 AM

8804 Broken Bend Lane

8804 Broken Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8804 Broken Bend Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
As you enter this beautiful Drees built home, you are greeted with tall ceilings and wonderful curved staircase. To your left is the formal living area which flows into the formal dining room and then into the kitchen where the space to entertain has a terrific open concept to the living room and a view of the backyard and greenbelt. Just off the living room is the Master Bedroom and Bath and bonus area that could be used as an office or 5th bedroom. A large laundry room leads to the 3-car garage. Up the winding staircase you will find a large open area for a secondary living room that overlooks the greenbelt. Jack and Jill Bedroom and a separated bedroom located next to the 4th full bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8804 Broken Bend Lane have any available units?
8804 Broken Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8804 Broken Bend Lane have?
Some of 8804 Broken Bend Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8804 Broken Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8804 Broken Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8804 Broken Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8804 Broken Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8804 Broken Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8804 Broken Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 8804 Broken Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8804 Broken Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8804 Broken Bend Lane have a pool?
No, 8804 Broken Bend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8804 Broken Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 8804 Broken Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8804 Broken Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8804 Broken Bend Lane has units with dishwashers.

