8804 Broken Bend Lane

As you enter this beautiful Drees built home, you are greeted with tall ceilings and wonderful curved staircase. To your left is the formal living area which flows into the formal dining room and then into the kitchen where the space to entertain has a terrific open concept to the living room and a view of the backyard and greenbelt. Just off the living room is the Master Bedroom and Bath and bonus area that could be used as an office or 5th bedroom. A large laundry room leads to the 3-car garage. Up the winding staircase you will find a large open area for a secondary living room that overlooks the greenbelt. Jack and Jill Bedroom and a separated bedroom located next to the 4th full bedroom.