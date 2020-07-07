8669 Ludlow Drive

Amenities

*Available 9-1-19** One Story, 3 BR-2 Bath home, Upgraded, Nice size Bedrooms, large kitchen has a bonus room that can be used as study or formal dining. Plan 3004. Washer, Dryer & Refrigerator stays with home. Exemplary Frisco Schools - Sparks-Pioneer-Reedy High. small pets case by case. HOW TO APPLY *SEE TRANSACTION DESK FOR LEASE APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS*, apply online after we prescreen the application. app fee $40. Follow Lease Application instructions & send all documents via email, then will tell you how to apply online. Owner pays the HOA dues