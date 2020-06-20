All apartments in Frisco
8586 Church Street
Last updated August 17 2019 at 1:15 AM

8586 Church Street

8586 Church St · No Longer Available
Location

8586 Church St, Frisco, TX 75033

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
new construction
Brand new and located in the heart of Frisco, this 2 story corner unit townhome is the perfect blend of urban living within the thriving city of Frisco. Modern style and high end finishes are standard in this townhome.
The townhome is within WALKING distance to cinema, local award winning restaurants, and Toyota Stadium all located in Frisco Square. Frisco Square is like a mini city within a city. Each month the community offers events like Music in the square.This Townhome is minutes from several company headquarters including the Dallas Cowboys and its training facility and world class shopping.
This is truly an amazing property that allow you to live with style and the convenience of city life.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8586 Church Street have any available units?
8586 Church Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8586 Church Street have?
Some of 8586 Church Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8586 Church Street currently offering any rent specials?
8586 Church Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8586 Church Street pet-friendly?
No, 8586 Church Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8586 Church Street offer parking?
No, 8586 Church Street does not offer parking.
Does 8586 Church Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8586 Church Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8586 Church Street have a pool?
No, 8586 Church Street does not have a pool.
Does 8586 Church Street have accessible units?
No, 8586 Church Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8586 Church Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8586 Church Street has units with dishwashers.

