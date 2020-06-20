8586 Church Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities new construction

Brand new and located in the heart of Frisco, this 2 story corner unit townhome is the perfect blend of urban living within the thriving city of Frisco. Modern style and high end finishes are standard in this townhome.

The townhome is within WALKING distance to cinema, local award winning restaurants, and Toyota Stadium all located in Frisco Square. Frisco Square is like a mini city within a city. Each month the community offers events like Music in the square.This Townhome is minutes from several company headquarters including the Dallas Cowboys and its training facility and world class shopping.

This is truly an amazing property that allow you to live with style and the convenience of city life.