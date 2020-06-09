8538 Robertson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage

Sparkling Frisco Home with Exciting, Versatile Layout! Upon entering, the elegant wood floors and abundant sunshine will captivate you! This home is open and inviting from all living areas. The galley-style kitchen conveniently reaches across 3 favorable dining areas, from bright eat-in breakfast nook, down granite bar top to a more intimate formal dining room. SS Refrigerator is included! Retreat from the action to your lovely master bedroom w walk-in closet. You will find 3 spacious beds upstairs including lots of common space for imaginative kid's play! Grill out back w friends under the large covered patio. Community features include pool and playground! Frisco ISD