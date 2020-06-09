All apartments in Frisco
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:07 PM

8538 Robertson Drive

8538 Robertson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8538 Robertson Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Sparkling Frisco Home with Exciting, Versatile Layout! Upon entering, the elegant wood floors and abundant sunshine will captivate you! This home is open and inviting from all living areas. The galley-style kitchen conveniently reaches across 3 favorable dining areas, from bright eat-in breakfast nook, down granite bar top to a more intimate formal dining room. SS Refrigerator is included! Retreat from the action to your lovely master bedroom w walk-in closet. You will find 3 spacious beds upstairs including lots of common space for imaginative kid's play! Grill out back w friends under the large covered patio. Community features include pool and playground! Frisco ISD

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8538 Robertson Drive have any available units?
8538 Robertson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8538 Robertson Drive have?
Some of 8538 Robertson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8538 Robertson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8538 Robertson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8538 Robertson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8538 Robertson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8538 Robertson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8538 Robertson Drive offers parking.
Does 8538 Robertson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8538 Robertson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8538 Robertson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8538 Robertson Drive has a pool.
Does 8538 Robertson Drive have accessible units?
No, 8538 Robertson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8538 Robertson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8538 Robertson Drive has units with dishwashers.

