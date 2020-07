Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this charming 1-story home with an open floor plan and breathtaking panoramic views! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage will give you about 1,613 sq ft of comfortable space that is quiet and cozy atmosphere. Situated in a friendly community with an award-winning Frisco ISD. Renovated Granite Kitchen, freshly painted wall, and wood floor in kitchen and dining area in 2016. Clean and well maintained. Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay. No pet please.