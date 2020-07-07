All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8504 Hawthorne Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8504 Hawthorne Street
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

8504 Hawthorne Street

8504 Hawthorne Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8504 Hawthorne Street, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Includes all appliances! In a great neighborhood. Recently installed new fence. Upgrade touches throughout the house. Remodeled bathrooms. Spacious living area. Fenced back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8504 Hawthorne Street have any available units?
8504 Hawthorne Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8504 Hawthorne Street have?
Some of 8504 Hawthorne Street's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8504 Hawthorne Street currently offering any rent specials?
8504 Hawthorne Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8504 Hawthorne Street pet-friendly?
No, 8504 Hawthorne Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8504 Hawthorne Street offer parking?
No, 8504 Hawthorne Street does not offer parking.
Does 8504 Hawthorne Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8504 Hawthorne Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8504 Hawthorne Street have a pool?
No, 8504 Hawthorne Street does not have a pool.
Does 8504 Hawthorne Street have accessible units?
No, 8504 Hawthorne Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8504 Hawthorne Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8504 Hawthorne Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd
Frisco, TX 75033
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Twelve Cowboys Way
12 Cowboys Way
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District