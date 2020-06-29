All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8462 Library Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8462 Library Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8462 Library Street

8462 Library Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8462 Library Street, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
courtyard
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous 5 bed, 4.5 bath, 3541 sq. ft., 3 story Townhouse in Frisco, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Spectacular island kitchen features granite counter tops, tile back splash, plenty of cabinets and counter space, and breakfast bar. Breakfast and dining areas. Lots of custom built-ins. Master suite features luxurious tub and walk in shower. 3 private balconies plus a courtyard. Exceptional location in beautiful Frisco Square located near FC Dallas park. Easy access on and off North Dallas Tollway. Schedule your showing today!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8462 Library Street have any available units?
8462 Library Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8462 Library Street have?
Some of 8462 Library Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8462 Library Street currently offering any rent specials?
8462 Library Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8462 Library Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8462 Library Street is pet friendly.
Does 8462 Library Street offer parking?
No, 8462 Library Street does not offer parking.
Does 8462 Library Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8462 Library Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8462 Library Street have a pool?
No, 8462 Library Street does not have a pool.
Does 8462 Library Street have accessible units?
No, 8462 Library Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8462 Library Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8462 Library Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Capitol at Stonebriar
9600 Gaylord Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District