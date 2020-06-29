8462 Library Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous 5 bed, 4.5 bath, 3541 sq. ft., 3 story Townhouse in Frisco, TX! Open and spacious floor plan. Spectacular island kitchen features granite counter tops, tile back splash, plenty of cabinets and counter space, and breakfast bar. Breakfast and dining areas. Lots of custom built-ins. Master suite features luxurious tub and walk in shower. 3 private balconies plus a courtyard. Exceptional location in beautiful Frisco Square located near FC Dallas park. Easy access on and off North Dallas Tollway. Schedule your showing today!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.