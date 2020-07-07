8420 Kingston Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Luxury living in the heart of Frisco! Quaint house has all the touches of a custom home – upgrades galore. Beautiful iron staircase leads to chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances and extra beverage and wine drawers. Lavish finishes include top-of-the-line lighting fixtures, chandeliers and master bath fit for a king and queen. Extended back patio with pergola and custom outdoor lighting. Three bedrooms down plus gameroom, bedroom and bathroom up make this the perfect 1.5-story home with no wasted square footage, plus a bonus tandem three-car garage. Close proximity to elementary and middle schools and JR Newman Park. The feel of a French chateau in the middle of West Frisco!