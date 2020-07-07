All apartments in Frisco
Last updated March 25 2020 at 5:14 AM

8420 Kingston Lane

8420 Kingston Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8420 Kingston Lane, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Luxury living in the heart of Frisco! Quaint house has all the touches of a custom home – upgrades galore. Beautiful iron staircase leads to chef’s kitchen with high-end appliances and extra beverage and wine drawers. Lavish finishes include top-of-the-line lighting fixtures, chandeliers and master bath fit for a king and queen. Extended back patio with pergola and custom outdoor lighting. Three bedrooms down plus gameroom, bedroom and bathroom up make this the perfect 1.5-story home with no wasted square footage, plus a bonus tandem three-car garage. Close proximity to elementary and middle schools and JR Newman Park. The feel of a French chateau in the middle of West Frisco!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8420 Kingston Lane have any available units?
8420 Kingston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8420 Kingston Lane have?
Some of 8420 Kingston Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8420 Kingston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8420 Kingston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8420 Kingston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8420 Kingston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8420 Kingston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8420 Kingston Lane offers parking.
Does 8420 Kingston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8420 Kingston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8420 Kingston Lane have a pool?
No, 8420 Kingston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8420 Kingston Lane have accessible units?
No, 8420 Kingston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8420 Kingston Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8420 Kingston Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

