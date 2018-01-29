All apartments in Frisco
8419 Canal Street
Last updated December 7 2019 at 10:39 AM

8419 Canal Street

8419 Canal St · No Longer Available
Location

8419 Canal St, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
gym
pool
HOTTEST LOCATION IN TOWN! Blocks from Frisco's 5 Billion Dollar Mile in the heart of it all. Looking for all the amenities with very little maintenance then look no further. This two-bedroom stunner is all you'll need boasting a gourmet open kitchen & spacious living area perfect to host any gathering. Two large bedrooms including a master retreat with oversize en-suite and closet and secondary bedroom with its own bath along with a half bath down for guests. Front room can be used as a formal dining, office or second living. The built-in office nook and outdoor entertaining area is the icing on the cake. The amenities in the community include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, state of the art gym & more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8419 Canal Street have any available units?
8419 Canal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8419 Canal Street have?
Some of 8419 Canal Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8419 Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
8419 Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8419 Canal Street pet-friendly?
No, 8419 Canal Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8419 Canal Street offer parking?
Yes, 8419 Canal Street offers parking.
Does 8419 Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8419 Canal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8419 Canal Street have a pool?
Yes, 8419 Canal Street has a pool.
Does 8419 Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 8419 Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8419 Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8419 Canal Street has units with dishwashers.

