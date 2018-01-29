8419 Canal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool new construction

HOTTEST LOCATION IN TOWN! Blocks from Frisco's 5 Billion Dollar Mile in the heart of it all. Looking for all the amenities with very little maintenance then look no further. This two-bedroom stunner is all you'll need boasting a gourmet open kitchen & spacious living area perfect to host any gathering. Two large bedrooms including a master retreat with oversize en-suite and closet and secondary bedroom with its own bath along with a half bath down for guests. Front room can be used as a formal dining, office or second living. The built-in office nook and outdoor entertaining area is the icing on the cake. The amenities in the community include a resort-style pool, clubhouse, state of the art gym & more!