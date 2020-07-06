8340 Library Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard game room parking garage

GORGEOUS 4 bedroom townhome in the heart of Frisco Square! Walking distance to dining & entertainment with quick access to Dallas Tollway. New carpet, new roof, interior paint & plantation shutters throughout. Open & bright layout for entertaining with 3 living, 2 dining, Eat-in kitchen w breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite, solid wood cabinets & gorgeous fireplace. Private courtyard with large mother in law suite-study w full bath above the garage. Master suite with sitting area, master bath with separate vanities, shower, soaking tub, his & her closets. Large secondary split bedrooms each with private baths. 3rd floor Gameroom overlooks outdoor patio with views of Frisco Square!