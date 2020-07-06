All apartments in Frisco
8340 Library Street

8340 Library Street · No Longer Available
Location

8340 Library Street, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
parking
garage
GORGEOUS 4 bedroom townhome in the heart of Frisco Square! Walking distance to dining & entertainment with quick access to Dallas Tollway. New carpet, new roof, interior paint & plantation shutters throughout. Open & bright layout for entertaining with 3 living, 2 dining, Eat-in kitchen w breakfast bar, SS appliances, granite, solid wood cabinets & gorgeous fireplace. Private courtyard with large mother in law suite-study w full bath above the garage. Master suite with sitting area, master bath with separate vanities, shower, soaking tub, his & her closets. Large secondary split bedrooms each with private baths. 3rd floor Gameroom overlooks outdoor patio with views of Frisco Square!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8340 Library Street have any available units?
8340 Library Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8340 Library Street have?
Some of 8340 Library Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8340 Library Street currently offering any rent specials?
8340 Library Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8340 Library Street pet-friendly?
No, 8340 Library Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8340 Library Street offer parking?
Yes, 8340 Library Street offers parking.
Does 8340 Library Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8340 Library Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8340 Library Street have a pool?
No, 8340 Library Street does not have a pool.
Does 8340 Library Street have accessible units?
No, 8340 Library Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8340 Library Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8340 Library Street has units with dishwashers.

