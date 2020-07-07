8301 Canal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking pool garage media room

Available June 1st. Ideal location!! This floorplan offers 2 home offices, 3 beds and 2 car garage. This townhome is in the heart of Frisco minutes to the DNT with beautiful wood floors downstairs, all appliances including refrigerator and washer and dryer! Open concept kitchen and den with formal dining and study down in the front of the townhome. 3 bedrooms up with separate laundry. Dogs are considered on case by case basis and must be under 20 lbs. Charming fenced private courtyard with lockable rear gate. Community center which includes:Weight room,2 pools,Kitchen,Media rooms,Activity room,Dog Park and shower area