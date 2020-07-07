All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8301 Canal Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8301 Canal Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 9:40 PM

8301 Canal Street

8301 Canal St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8301 Canal St, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
garage
media room
Available June 1st. Ideal location!! This floorplan offers 2 home offices, 3 beds and 2 car garage. This townhome is in the heart of Frisco minutes to the DNT with beautiful wood floors downstairs, all appliances including refrigerator and washer and dryer! Open concept kitchen and den with formal dining and study down in the front of the townhome. 3 bedrooms up with separate laundry. Dogs are considered on case by case basis and must be under 20 lbs. Charming fenced private courtyard with lockable rear gate. Community center which includes:Weight room,2 pools,Kitchen,Media rooms,Activity room,Dog Park and shower area

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8301 Canal Street have any available units?
8301 Canal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8301 Canal Street have?
Some of 8301 Canal Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8301 Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
8301 Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8301 Canal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8301 Canal Street is pet friendly.
Does 8301 Canal Street offer parking?
Yes, 8301 Canal Street offers parking.
Does 8301 Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8301 Canal Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8301 Canal Street have a pool?
Yes, 8301 Canal Street has a pool.
Does 8301 Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 8301 Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8301 Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8301 Canal Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonsrena
9425 Rolater Rd
Frisco, TX 75035
Kilby
8455 Grace Street
Frisco, TX 75034
AMLI at the Ballpark
7755 John Q Hammons Dr.
Frisco, TX 75034
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Camden Panther Creek
9415 Panther Creek Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75035
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District