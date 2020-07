Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3.5 bath house located in the heart of Frisco, close to Tollway, Frisco downtown, golf courses and lake; Greenbelt and creek view from the backyard. The master bath features a corner jetted tub and two vanities. Four bedrooms and a game room are upstairs. Oversize Garage. The patio and second living area overlook the greenbelt. Granite Kitchen countertop, spacious cabinets, island and double ovens.