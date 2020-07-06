8257 Davis Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

One of the hottest locations in West Frisco- Heritage Village! This location has it all-Shopping, Main Event Entertainment, Cinemark Movies,Toyota Stadium & Frisco's finest amenities.Recent carpet in all bedrooms, recent laminate wood floor in living & dinning areas.This light n bright home offers great floor plan w split Bedrooom for easy living w kids or guests. Cozy fireplace in living. Open kitchen,new SS sink. Large Master suite w spacious bath &generous walk in closet.Roof replaced in 2016. 2 car garage. NeighborhoodCommunity Pool. Private jog path. Convenient Tollway access. Acclaimed Friso ISD schools. This home has so much to offer at Excellent value!