Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

8257 Davis Drive

8257 Davis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8257 Davis Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
One of the hottest locations in West Frisco- Heritage Village! This location has it all-Shopping, Main Event Entertainment, Cinemark Movies,Toyota Stadium & Frisco's finest amenities.Recent carpet in all bedrooms, recent laminate wood floor in living & dinning areas.This light n bright home offers great floor plan w split Bedrooom for easy living w kids or guests. Cozy fireplace in living. Open kitchen,new SS sink. Large Master suite w spacious bath &generous walk in closet.Roof replaced in 2016. 2 car garage. NeighborhoodCommunity Pool. Private jog path. Convenient Tollway access. Acclaimed Friso ISD schools. This home has so much to offer at Excellent value!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8257 Davis Drive have any available units?
8257 Davis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8257 Davis Drive have?
Some of 8257 Davis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8257 Davis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8257 Davis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8257 Davis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8257 Davis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8257 Davis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8257 Davis Drive offers parking.
Does 8257 Davis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8257 Davis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8257 Davis Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8257 Davis Drive has a pool.
Does 8257 Davis Drive have accessible units?
No, 8257 Davis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8257 Davis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8257 Davis Drive has units with dishwashers.

