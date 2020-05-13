8255 Robertson Drive

Amenities

Quality abounds in this 4 bed, 3 full bath home backing to green. Enjoy a spacious layout crowned with impressive features. Your sizable entry opens to a formal dining with elegant touches, a bedroom & full bath idyllic for a guest suite and all add. bedrooms on their own side - separate from the master. Living space boasts backyard views, a cozy fireplace and modern qualities. Your kitchen offers warm wood cabinetry, sparkling, easy open handles, an L-frame breakfast bar and a walk in pantry. The master and en suite are fit for a king - and queen! Views of the greenbelt, walk in closet, new granite countertops and soaking tub await you. Relish time outdoors on your private back patio!