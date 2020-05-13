All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8255 Robertson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8255 Robertson Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8255 Robertson Drive

8255 Robertson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8255 Robertson Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
guest suite
Quality abounds in this 4 bed, 3 full bath home backing to green. Enjoy a spacious layout crowned with impressive features. Your sizable entry opens to a formal dining with elegant touches, a bedroom & full bath idyllic for a guest suite and all add. bedrooms on their own side - separate from the master. Living space boasts backyard views, a cozy fireplace and modern qualities. Your kitchen offers warm wood cabinetry, sparkling, easy open handles, an L-frame breakfast bar and a walk in pantry. The master and en suite are fit for a king - and queen! Views of the greenbelt, walk in closet, new granite countertops and soaking tub await you. Relish time outdoors on your private back patio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8255 Robertson Drive have any available units?
8255 Robertson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8255 Robertson Drive have?
Some of 8255 Robertson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8255 Robertson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8255 Robertson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8255 Robertson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8255 Robertson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8255 Robertson Drive offer parking?
No, 8255 Robertson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8255 Robertson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8255 Robertson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8255 Robertson Drive have a pool?
No, 8255 Robertson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8255 Robertson Drive have accessible units?
No, 8255 Robertson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8255 Robertson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8255 Robertson Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Move Cross Country
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Four Corners
1690 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St
Frisco, TX 75034
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Republic House at Frisco Bridges
8568 Warren Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423
Frisco, TX 75034
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 BedroomsFrisco 2 Bedrooms
Frisco 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFrisco Apartments with Pool
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District