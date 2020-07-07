All apartments in Frisco
8248 Whitewing Drive

8248 Whitewing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8248 Whitewing Drive, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bocce court
game room
parking
garage
Updated home nestled in the heart of Frisco on a nearly ONE THIRD ACRE oversized lot! Wood floors installed throughout the home - they are GORGEOUS! Located in a wonderful, quiet neighborhood just down the street from a park! Stone & brick combine with a covered porch for a striking elevation. Covered patio overlooks the HUGE backyard - perfect for entertaining family & guests! Windows have been updated! Kitchen boasts granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Brick fireplace in the family room. Rear bonus room is a perfect game room. Elementary school is now The Bright Academy, an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme. Don't miss your chance to live in this great home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

