8248 Whitewing Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court game room parking garage

Updated home nestled in the heart of Frisco on a nearly ONE THIRD ACRE oversized lot! Wood floors installed throughout the home - they are GORGEOUS! Located in a wonderful, quiet neighborhood just down the street from a park! Stone & brick combine with a covered porch for a striking elevation. Covered patio overlooks the HUGE backyard - perfect for entertaining family & guests! Windows have been updated! Kitchen boasts granite countertops & stainless steel appliances. Brick fireplace in the family room. Rear bonus room is a perfect game room. Elementary school is now The Bright Academy, an International Baccalaureate Primary Years Programme. Don't miss your chance to live in this great home!