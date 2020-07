Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

Clean and neat in a great central location in Frisco. New master bedroom shower! Roomy kitchen with plenty of counters and gas cooking for the gourmet. Formal dining is office ready. Oversized master bath, walk-in closet and gas logs. Community Pool. Close to Stonebriar, shoppings, restaurants, Aquatic Center and Gym. Park, pond, pool, shopping, and all exemplary schools. Easy access to 121, tollway.