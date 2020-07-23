All apartments in Frisco
Find more places like 8161 Snowmass Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8161 Snowmass Dr.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

8161 Snowmass Dr.

8161 Snowmass Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Frisco
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8161 Snowmass Dr, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
pool
garage
8161 Snowmass Dr. Available 08/08/20 Luxury Townhome in the heart of Frisco - Built 1 year ago, this 3-Story Luxury Townhome is in the heart of Frisco. You'll be welcomed by an inviting, covered front porch where you can relax at the end of a busy day or on a weekend morning. This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home is designed with every need in mind. The first floor offers a perfect home office/4th bedroom, full bathroom with white and gray tiles, extra finishes and separate utility room which lets out to a two car garage. The second floor opens up to hardwood floors throughout with a beautiful kitchen and large living-dining area. The modern kitchen has granite counters, gray cabinetry, white subway tiled back splash and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom finishes this level off with a large walk-in closet, en suite that features quartz counters and completely tiled walk-in shower with bench. The third floor has two more bedrooms, a full bathroom and a spacious game room that leads out to a beautiful covered balcony. Additionally, there is plenty of adequate storage throughout the entire house and all appliances (refrigerator/washer/dryer) are included.

The best part of this home is its LOCATION!!! It's situated in the best part of the development that overlooks an enticing community green space and is just a short walk to the community pool. Only minutes from Legacy West, Stonebriar Mall, the Star and Dr. Pepper Ballpark. Convenient to Tollway and 121. Frisco ISD

(RLNE5034603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8161 Snowmass Dr. have any available units?
8161 Snowmass Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8161 Snowmass Dr. have?
Some of 8161 Snowmass Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8161 Snowmass Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8161 Snowmass Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8161 Snowmass Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8161 Snowmass Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8161 Snowmass Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 8161 Snowmass Dr. offers parking.
Does 8161 Snowmass Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8161 Snowmass Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8161 Snowmass Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 8161 Snowmass Dr. has a pool.
Does 8161 Snowmass Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8161 Snowmass Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8161 Snowmass Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8161 Snowmass Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Commons of Chapel Creek
7997 Wade Blvd
Frisco, TX 75034
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway
Frisco, TX 75034
MAA Frisco Bridges
3200 Rifle Gap Rd
Frisco, TX 75034
Overlook by the Park
1750 FM 423
Frisco, TX 75033
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy
Frisco, TX 75034
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr
Frisco, TX 75033
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way
Frisco, TX 75033
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way
Frisco, TX 75034

Similar Pages

Frisco 1 Bedroom ApartmentsFrisco 2 Bedroom Apartments
Frisco 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsFrisco Apartments with Pools
Frisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
McKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXAllen, TX
Bedford, TXEuless, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebriar

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District