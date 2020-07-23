Amenities

8161 Snowmass Dr. Available 08/08/20 Luxury Townhome in the heart of Frisco - Built 1 year ago, this 3-Story Luxury Townhome is in the heart of Frisco. You'll be welcomed by an inviting, covered front porch where you can relax at the end of a busy day or on a weekend morning. This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bathroom home is designed with every need in mind. The first floor offers a perfect home office/4th bedroom, full bathroom with white and gray tiles, extra finishes and separate utility room which lets out to a two car garage. The second floor opens up to hardwood floors throughout with a beautiful kitchen and large living-dining area. The modern kitchen has granite counters, gray cabinetry, white subway tiled back splash and stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom finishes this level off with a large walk-in closet, en suite that features quartz counters and completely tiled walk-in shower with bench. The third floor has two more bedrooms, a full bathroom and a spacious game room that leads out to a beautiful covered balcony. Additionally, there is plenty of adequate storage throughout the entire house and all appliances (refrigerator/washer/dryer) are included.



The best part of this home is its LOCATION!!! It's situated in the best part of the development that overlooks an enticing community green space and is just a short walk to the community pool. Only minutes from Legacy West, Stonebriar Mall, the Star and Dr. Pepper Ballpark. Convenient to Tollway and 121. Frisco ISD



