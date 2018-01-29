8057 Whitehart Street

Highly Acclaimed Frisco ISD!! Easy access location! Single Story 3 bedroom off Preston Rd. Light and Bright open concept plan with spacious tiled family room! Fireplace and blinds! Gas cooktop & abundant cabinet storage in kitchen with bar for stools! Owner's suite offers french doors leading to private bath with dual sinks and elongated counter space! Separate bathtub and shower with natural light. Secondary bedrooms share bath with cultured marble top and cabinet storage. Covered patio and fenced in area offer seasonal outdoor enjoyment!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
