8057 Whitehart Street

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Highly Acclaimed Frisco ISD!! Easy access location! Single Story 3 bedroom off Preston Rd. Light and Bright open concept plan with spacious tiled family room! Fireplace and blinds! Gas cooktop & abundant cabinet storage in kitchen with bar for stools! Owner's suite offers french doors leading to private bath with dual sinks and elongated counter space! Separate bathtub and shower with natural light. Secondary bedrooms share bath with cultured marble top and cabinet storage. Covered patio and fenced in area offer seasonal outdoor enjoyment!