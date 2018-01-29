All apartments in Frisco
Last updated November 10 2019

8057 Whitehart Street

8057 Whitehart Street · No Longer Available
Location

8057 Whitehart Street, Frisco, TX 75035

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Highly Acclaimed Frisco ISD!! Easy access location! Single Story 3 bedroom off Preston Rd. Light and Bright open concept plan with spacious tiled family room! Fireplace and blinds! Gas cooktop & abundant cabinet storage in kitchen with bar for stools! Owner's suite offers french doors leading to private bath with dual sinks and elongated counter space! Separate bathtub and shower with natural light. Secondary bedrooms share bath with cultured marble top and cabinet storage. Covered patio and fenced in area offer seasonal outdoor enjoyment!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8057 Whitehart Street have any available units?
8057 Whitehart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8057 Whitehart Street have?
Some of 8057 Whitehart Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8057 Whitehart Street currently offering any rent specials?
8057 Whitehart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8057 Whitehart Street pet-friendly?
No, 8057 Whitehart Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Frisco.
Does 8057 Whitehart Street offer parking?
Yes, 8057 Whitehart Street offers parking.
Does 8057 Whitehart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8057 Whitehart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8057 Whitehart Street have a pool?
No, 8057 Whitehart Street does not have a pool.
Does 8057 Whitehart Street have accessible units?
No, 8057 Whitehart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8057 Whitehart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8057 Whitehart Street does not have units with dishwashers.

