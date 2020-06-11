8015 Canal Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c43899075 ---- Prestine 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse Move-In-Ready!! This immaculate townhouse has gleaming wood floors throughout the 1st floor, with carpet upstairs(loft area) and tile in the bathrooms. Open concept kitchen with lovely stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in kitchen to include modern lighting. Bedrooms have walk-in-closets with washer-dryer connections located upstairs. Property includes an enclosed patio perfect for gazing at the scenery. Amenities: (2) pools, Club House, & Gym. A Must See Property!!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $2,700.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Administrative Fee: $300.00