Home
/
Frisco, TX
/
8015 Canal Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 3:48 PM

8015 Canal Street

8015 Canal St · No Longer Available
Location

8015 Canal St, Frisco, TX 75034

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0c43899075 ---- Prestine 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bathroom Townhouse Move-In-Ready!! This immaculate townhouse has gleaming wood floors throughout the 1st floor, with carpet upstairs(loft area) and tile in the bathrooms. Open concept kitchen with lovely stainless steel appliances, granite countertops in kitchen to include modern lighting. Bedrooms have walk-in-closets with washer-dryer connections located upstairs. Property includes an enclosed patio perfect for gazing at the scenery. Amenities: (2) pools, Club House, & Gym. A Must See Property!!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $2,700.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Administrative Fee: $300.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8015 Canal Street have any available units?
8015 Canal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Frisco, TX.
How much is rent in Frisco, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Frisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 8015 Canal Street have?
Some of 8015 Canal Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8015 Canal Street currently offering any rent specials?
8015 Canal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8015 Canal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8015 Canal Street is pet friendly.
Does 8015 Canal Street offer parking?
Yes, 8015 Canal Street offers parking.
Does 8015 Canal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8015 Canal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8015 Canal Street have a pool?
Yes, 8015 Canal Street has a pool.
Does 8015 Canal Street have accessible units?
No, 8015 Canal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8015 Canal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8015 Canal Street does not have units with dishwashers.

