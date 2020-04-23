7988 Vermillion Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

DAZZLING & EXQUISITE FURNISHED home in the heart of Frisco. Stunning curb appeal & sizable front porch welcome you home. Open layout w living room boasting decorative beams & wood floors. Enjoy the charm & elegance of the kitchen which hosts stainless steel appliances & an oversized kitchen island. Large windows cater & further enhance the exquisiteness of this grand home. 1st floor hosts 3 bedrooms, media room, living & family room while 2nd floor hosts 4th guest bedroom & playroom. Community offers residents 2 wonderful swimming pools, fitness center, & founders hall w movie rm,game rm,ping pong table,pool tbl, sitting areas, outdoor grills, indoor kitchen, & indoor outdoor dinning areas for entertaining.